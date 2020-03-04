Syracuse defeats Boston College despite allowing record number of three-pointers

NEWTON, Mass. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse men’s basketball team survived a barrage of three-pointers by Boston College on Tuesday night, as the Orange escaped Newton, Massachusetts with a 84-71 victory.

Redshirt junior Elijah Hughes and sophomore Buddy Boeheim carried the Orange to victory, combining for 49 points. Hughes scored 28 points on 11-for-20 shooting, the 20 shot attempts is tied for the most he’s taken all season. Boeheim scored his 21 points on 7-for-15 shooting, and he only connected on three of his eleven three-point attempts.

Hughes and Boeheim were the only Syracuse players to score in double figures.

Junior Bourama Sidibe added nine points, but more importantly, for the fourth straight game he reached double figures in rebounding, with 12 boards.

For Boston College, 57 of their 71 points came from three-point range. The Eagles 19 three-pointers made were the most the Orange have ever allowed, but it wasn’t enough to win the game. In total, Boston College attempted 42 shots from behind the arc.

The game was tightly contested for most of the first half until Syracuse went on a 13-3 run that extended into the second half. With just over five minutes left, the Orange grabbed their largest lead of the game at 24 points, and hung on to win by 13.

Syracuse can contribute their success on Tuesday to the turnover battle. The Orange forced Boston College into 18 turnovers, while Syracuse only gave the ball away 10 times.

An interesting note from Tuesday’s game was the lack of assists from the Orange. Despite the win, Syracuse only had nine assists while Boston College shared the ball to the tune of 23 dimes.

With the victory, Syracuse now has a winning record in the ACC at 10-9, and they improve their overall record to 17-13.

Syracuse’s final regular season game is scheduled for Saturday, March 7 on the road against the University of Miami. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. and the game can be seen on the ACC Network.

