Syracuse dominates Holy Cross and wins fourth straight

Mar 20, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange attackman Chase Scanlan (22) takes a leaping shot for a goal against the Holy Cross Crusaders during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (Syracuse Athletics) –

After a slow start Syracuse rolled Holy Cross 15-6 with the help of seven goals from Chase Scanlan and a career-high six points (1-5) from Owen Hiltz

The Syracuse defense came to play, holding the Crusaders scoreless in the first half and allowing the Orange to out-shoot Holy Cross 65-20. Drave Porter made five saves and allowed just three goals before being relieved of his duties in the fourth quarter.

Brett Kennedy was also a menace in the middle of the field, causing four turnovers and picking up five ground balls, while Jacob Phaup won 80-percent of his restarts, leading Syracuse to a 15-of-24 day at the X.

In addition to Hiltz and Scanlan. Rehfuss (2-2), Jamie Trimboli (2-0), Owen Seebold (1-1), Kennedy (0-1), Liam Ferris (1-0) and Lucas Quinn (1-0) did the damage for the offense.

Next, Syracuse will hit the road for the first time this season, with a matchup against No. 1 Duke.