PITTSBURGH, P.A. (WSYR-TV) – No. 20 Syracuse fell to Pittsburgh 19-9 Saturday. With the loss, SU drops to 6-3 overall (3-2 in the ACC).

With starting quarterback Garrett Shrader still injured, Carlos Del-Rio Wilson got his first career start for Syracuse.

Del Rio-Wilson finished 8-23 for 120 yards. Sean Tucker was held to 19 yards on 10 carries.

For a third-straight game, Ja’Had Carter came away with an interception, while Isaiah Johnson also picked off the Panthers’ quarterback. Syracuse’s defense had 10 quarterback hurries, including three from Marlowe Wax, who led the Orange with 13 total tackles.

Syracuse’s offense just couldn’t get going today. Pittsburgh held the Orange to just 145 yards of total offense.

Syracuse will host Florida State next Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome. Kickoff is at 8:00 p.m. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.

There was only one score in the third quarter, a one-yard rush from Pitt’s C’Bo Flemister to put the Panthers up 17-6. The Orange cut the lead to 17-9 with 4:53 to go in the game on a 49-yard field goal from Andre Szmyt. It was the second-longest drive of the day for the Orange, covering 54 yards in eight plays. That was as close as this game got.

Former CBA star, SirVocea Dennis, finished the day with eight tackles and one sack for Pitt.

Syracuse will return home to the JMA Wireless Dome next Saturday for its home finale. SU will take on Florida State at 8 p.m. on the ACC Network for Senior Day and Military Appreciation Day.