Greensboro, N.C. (SU ATHLETICS) – The 2023 Ally Atlantic Coast Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament bracket is set, and Syracuse has earned the No. 9 seed in head coach Felisha Legette-Jack’s first season at the helm. The Orange finished the regular season 18-11 overall and 9-9 in the ACC. Legette-Jack has led Syracuse to five more ACC wins than a season ago and has the Orange playing their best basketball heading into the postseason. Syracuse will play eight-seed NC State (19-10, 9-9 ACC) at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 2.

Syracuse’s 30-point road win over Pittsburgh (85-55) on Thursday night solidified the 18th win of the season for the Orange and ultimately a spot in the 8/9 game of the upcoming ACC Tournament. Legette-Jack’s squad will face an opponent the Orange have not forgotten since a tough 56-54 loss on Jan. 1 to the then-#6 ranked Wolfpack at the JMA Wireless Dome. NC State ended the regular season with a slim 68-63 win over Pittsburgh at Reynolds Coliseum on Sunday.

Thursday’s game will tip-off live from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., at 2 p.m. on ACC Network. The nationally televised game can also be streamed live on the ESPN app. The winner advances to play No.1 seed and ACC Regular Season Champion Notre Dame (24-4, 15-3) on Friday at 2 p.m.

In the first meeting between Syracuse and NC State this season, Georgia Woolley emerged on the scene with 23 points going four-for-eight from three-point range in the loss. Dyaisha Fair had 14 points with six rebounds and four assists. NC State was led by Camille Hobby who had 12 points and 6 rebounds.

The Orange are 9-9 all-time in the ACC Tournament. Last year, Syracuse was eliminated in the first round by No. 13 seed Clemson, 88-69. Syracuse has reached the ACC Tournament semifinals three times (1-2) and lost to Notre Dame, 77-68, in the only ACC Championship Game appearance for the Orange in 2016. Syracuse is 1-1 against the Wolfpack in the ACC Tournament, last playing in 2016 when ‘Cuse earned an 80-61 win.

2023 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament tickets are on sale now. The tournament is set for March 1-5 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.