SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse closed its two-game home stand on Sunday, Jan. 29, in the JMA Wireless Dome with a 79-67 loss to Louisville. Sophomore guard Georgia Woolley led all scorers with 20 points in the contest while Dyaisha Fair added 19 points, four rebounds, and four assists in the loss.



The game was tied 54-54 with 1:52 left in the third quarter, but Louisville (16-8, 7-4 ACC) sparked 7-0 run off a three-point shot from Syracuse alum Chrislyn Carr. The Cardinals closed out the frame with a 61-54 lead.

Louisville continued to pressure Syracuse down the final stretch. Nyla Harris extended the Cardinals’ lead to nine with 5:07 to play. Despite a late push from the Orange, Syracuse never recoved and Louisville escaped with its second win of the season against SU.

Freshman guard Kennedi Perkins stepped up against Louisville when two teammates were unavailable early in the game. Perkins recorded career highs in points (seven) and minutes played (24).

Syracuse takes the court next on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. to face #12 Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on Cassell Coliseum and fans can watch live on ACC Network Extra.