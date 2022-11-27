CHESTNUT HILL, M.A. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Down early, the Syracuse football team utilized a 29-13 second half advantage to storm past Boston College, 32-23, Saturday night.

The Orange scored 26 unanswered points in the fourth to pick up a rivalry win over the Eagles and head into bowl season with seven wins – the best mark since 2018.

Syracuse (7-5, 4-4 ACC) picked up 125 yards from Sean Tucker, who moved into third on the ‘Cuse all-time rushing list, along with two touchdowns. He is the first player in more than a decade to rush for 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons.

Garrett Shrader completed 78 percent of his passes, connecting on 21-of-27 chances for 285 yards and two touchdowns. Oronde Gadsden II reeled in 106 of those yards while Devaughn Cooper and Damien Alford caught the touchdowns. ‘Cuse accumulated 443 yards of total offense.

The Orange defense held Boston College to just 89 yards on the ground. Marlowe Wax finished with two tackles for loss, including a sack, while Anwar Sparrow had three tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and a sack. Sparrow and Steve Linton each recovered a fumble.

Boston College capitalized on an early Syracuse miscue, scoring a field goal four plays after a fumble deep in Orange territory. After forcing the Orange into a three-and-out on the ensuing possession, Boston College’s Zay Flowers caught a seven-yard pass from Emmett Morehard for a 10-0 lead just four minutes into the game.

While the Orange did not score in the first quarter, Tucker moved into third all-time at Syracuse, surpassing Delone Carter thanks to over 50 first-quarter yards.

Late in the second quarter, ‘Cuse scored on a 47-yard field goal from Szmyt. The Orange used a 12-play, 6:44 drive across 66 yards for a 10-3 deficit at half.

After getting the ball midway through the third quarter, Szmyt hit his second field goal of the day, this time from 23 yards out. The long drive, which began deep in ‘Cuse territory, chewed up nearly half the quarter (7:03) across 83 yards on 12 plays. The Eagles took a 10-6 lead into the fourth.

They upped their lead to 17-6 just four minutes into the final frame on a 78-yard drive that was capped by a five-yard rush from Patrick Garwo.

Three minutes later is when the Orange’s comeback started. ‘Cuse scored their first touchdown of the game as Shrader hit Cooper with an eight-yard pass and score, putting the Orange behind 17-12 after a failed two-point conversion.

The ‘Cuse defense came up with a timely stop on the ensuing BC possession, aided by a seven-yard sack from Marlowe Wax and a quarterback hurry from Leon Lowery to force an incompletion, pushing the Eagles into a punt after just two minutes came off the clock.

Syracuse took its first lead of the night just three plays later, led by a 10-yard run from Tucker. Shrader then hit Alford with a deep throw, hitting the receiver in stride for a 58-yard touchdown as Alford went in untouched for an 18-17 lead after a failed two-point conversion.

With 5:25 left in the fourth quarter, Caleb Okechukwu punched the ball free from Morehead’s grasp as Steve Linton recovered at the BC 37-yard line. Tucker punched in his 10th touchdown of the season, scoring from five yards out on the offensive opportunity.

The defense sealed the win after stopping the Eagles on four straight plays, getting the ball back with 1:48 to play after a failed fourth-down attempt. Tucker iced the game with his second rushing touchdown, going virtually untouched from 29 yards out, surpassing the 100-yard mark along the way for a 32-17 lead.

Boston College scored a late touchdown as Flowers threw a three-yard touchdown to Morehead before a failed two-point conversion finished the game at 32-23 in favor of the Orange.

‘Cuse will await their bowl fate, with their destination to be announced on Dec. 4.