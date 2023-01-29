BLACKSBURG, V.A. (WSYR-TV) –

For the first time since November 29th, the SU men’s basketball team has lost two straight games. Syracuse getting blown out on Saturday at Virginia Tech 85-70.

The Hokies simply couldn’t miss in the first half, hitting 11 three-point field goals. Virginia Tech led 52-33 at halftime.

Syracuse would outscore VA Tech 37-33 in the second half, but it wasn’t nearly enough.

Judah Mintz paced SU with 21 points and eight assists. Freshman Justin Taylor added 12 points, and Maliq Brown chipped in 11 points.

Grant Basile led the Hokies with 25 points. Hunter Cattoor, who missed the first game against Syracuse hit six-threes and finished with 20 points.

Syracuse drops to 13-9 overall (6-5 in the ACC).

SU returns to action on Monday at the JMA Wireless Dome against #7 Virginia. It will be a 7 p.m. tip, and you can watch the game on ESPN.