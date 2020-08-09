Syracuse holds first official practice

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After Syracuse football player sat out of the first day of practice, instead holding meetings as a team to discuss increasing health and safety measures, practice officially began.
All practices this summer are closed to the media, but photos and video of the first day was provided by Syracuse Athletics.
A majority of players looked to be practicing without masks, but members of the coaching staff were wearing masks.
Syracuse is currently preparing for a season opener at North Carolina on September 12th.
LATEST STORIES:
- Which face masks are the most (and least) effective at stopping COVID-19 exposure?
- 5.1 earthquake reported near NC
- NY DA candidate backs Amazon workers, protesting unsafe working conditions during COVID-19
- Local organization donated food to over 3,000 families since May
- Democratic leaders issue joint statement following President Trump’s executive orders