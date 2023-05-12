SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse men’s basketball program has landed its second top 100 recruit from the Class of 2024. Donnie Freeman, a 6’8” forward, verbally committed to the Orange on Thursday afternoon.

Freeman, who played at St. John’s College High School in Washington D.C. this past season, picked SU over Alabama, Texas, Iowa, and Georgia Tech.

As a junior, Freeman averaged 21 points and nearly nine rebounds per game this past season.

He’s the first high school recruit to commit to Syracuse since Adrian Autry was named head coach.

Freeman joins Elijah Moore as SU’s two commits for the Class of 2024.