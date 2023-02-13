SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – It’s back into the top 20 for the Syracuse University men’s lacrosse program as the Orange were ranked in both the major polls this week after opening the 2023 campaign with a 3-0 record.

Picking up two dominant wins over the weekend, the Orange returned to the USILA/Dynamic Coaches Poll, picking up 115 points to fill the number 15 spot. Syracuse earned 62 points in the Inside Lacrosse Media Poll, good enough for 18th.

The Orange return to the coaches poll top 20 for the first time since the week eight USILA Coaches Poll on March 28, 2022. Saturday’s game at No. 4/No. 9 Maryland will be the first time Syracuse plays with a USILA ranking since April 2, 2022.

All told, seven 2023 opponents were ranked by the USILA this week: No. 1 Virginia (538, 26), No. 2 Notre Dame (457), No. 4 Maryland (424), No. 5 Princeton (420), No. 9 Johns Hopkins (313), No. 13 Duke (204), No. 19 North Carolina (77). Vermont, which Syracuse beat 7-5 in the season opener, was among those receiving votes.

The Orange return to College Park, Maryland for the first time since 1997 to take on fourth-ranked Maryland this Saturday. Game time at SECU Stadium is slotted for 1 p.m. on BTN+. TK99/105 and WAER will have the game on the airwaves as well.