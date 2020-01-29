Syracuse loses to Clemson, ends winning streak

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange weren’t able to hold on to the win and lost to the Clemson Tigers on Tuesday night.

Syracuse’s loss has ended their five-game winning streak.

Syracuse is now 13-8, while Clemson is 11-9.

The final score was 71-70.

The Orange will play the Duke Blue Devils at the Carrier Dome on Saturday, February 1, at 8 p.m.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.