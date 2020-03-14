Syracuse men’s basketball assistant coach Allen Griffin gives season recap on Orange Nation

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hear what Syracuse men’s basketball assistant coach Allen Griffin had to say about the entire 2019-2020 season on Orange Nation.
Click on the player below to listen to the full interview between Allen Griffin and Orange Nation hosts Seth Goldberg and Steve Infanti.
