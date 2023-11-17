SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Mets are throwing you some deals this holiday season.

Their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales will begin on Monday, Nov. 24, and last through Monday, Nov. 27.

Sales

2024 Flex Plan

The 2024 Flex Plan and the 2024 Flex Plan Plus will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 24.

The plan includes ten undated ticket vouchers for the 2024 season, good for any regular season home game, based on availability.

The Flex Plan is $125 and offers fans a savings of an additional $125.

The plan includes:

Ten undated ticket vouchers for the 2024 season

Ten parking passes

$50 in food vouchers

The Flex Plan Plus is $200 and offers fans a savings of $170.

Ticket vouchers are good for any seat in the stadium, excluding sections 208, 209 and 210.

If a Flex Plan is purchased between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, fans will receive two bonus tickets with every (Flex) plan purchased.

Syracuse Mets Team Store

The team store will offer 25% off regularly priced items from Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

There will be an end-of-the-season sale with up to 50% off certain merchandise.

If you spend $100 or more you receive free shipping.

All offers will be available HERE.

The Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The team store is open during the off-season Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for in-store shopping. You can call during regular hours at 315-474-7833 with any questions.

The Syracuse Mets will host their annual Garage Sale on Saturday, 12/2 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium. The event is open to the public and free to attend.

“Fans can shop game-worn gear, game-used memorabilia, and more in the Metropolitan Club. The Team Store will also be open during the Garage Sale for holiday shopping,” said the Syracuse Mets.