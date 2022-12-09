SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Just hours after learning that Tony White was leaving for Nebraska, Orange Nation was dealt another blow. Offensive coordinator Robert Anae is departing from Syracuse as well. He has accepted the OC position at NC State.

Anae came to SU after Bronco Mendenhall unexpectedly stepped down as head coach of Virginia following last season. The former UVA offensive coordinator breathed some life into the Orange passing attack this season helping to develop Garrett Shrader into a dangerous dual-threat quarterback.

With Anae leaving, a source close to the program tells NewsChannel 9 that quarterbacks coach Jason Beck has been promoted to the role of offensive coordinator. The expectation is that this move isn’t just for the Pinstripe Bowl. Beck has been tabbed by Dino Babers as the OC for this program moving forward.