SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 2024 Syracuse Pond Hockey Classic has a new location this year.

Because of the warmer temperatures this winter, the Hiawatha Lake in Upper Onondaga Park didn’t create ice, forcing organizers to move the location to the Clinton Square rink.

This announcement comes just weeks before the event.

The tournament will begin on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.

It will include 16 teams playing on two rinks at the Clinton Square site.

The downtown lights will turn on around 6 p.m. and the final game is scheduled for 7 p.m.