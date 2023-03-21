SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Dyaisha Fair (24 points) scored in double figures for the 32nd straight game in Syracuse’s (20-12), 72-54, win against Seton Hall (19-15) on Monday night in South Orange, New Jersey. Syracuse will face Columbia on Friday, March 24 at 7 p.m. at Schiller Court at Levien Gymnasium in New York City.

Georgia Woolley (19 points) has now scored 12 or more points in 11 straight games. Teisha Hyman (10 points) added a balanced attack with five rebounds and five assists. Dariauna Lewis (9 points) nearly had a double-double with 10 rebounds.



With the game knotted at 7-7, Syracuse notched 11 straight points on the board. Alaina Rice and Lewis hit back-to-back layups, Woolley added two of her own, Rice added a make at the line, and Fair closed out the run with a jumper. The 11 consecutive points ballooned into an electric 20-2 game-defining spurt, allowing the Orange to best Seton Hall.



Woolley connected on a layup to pump SU’s advantage to three points, but the Pirates’ Sha’Lynn Hagans tied the game, 7-7, with a 3-pointer, and 2:02 remained in the opening quarter. Then the Orange took off on a dominating 20-2 run, pumping Syracuse’s advantage to 27-9 with 2:20 left on the clock before the intermission. Woolley paced the Orange with nine points within the statement stretch.

SU entered the break with a monstrous 20 points lead over Seton Hall, 35-15.



Seton Hall outscored Syracuse 25-16 in the third frame and the Pirates managed to narrow their deficit to 11 points by the conclusion of the third quarter. At the start of the final frame, Syracuse led 51-40.



The Orange opened the fourth quarter with a 9-0 scoring spurt. Fair sandwiched five points between a layup by Lewis and a lay up by Woolley. Just like that Syracuse held an 18-point advantage, 60-42, with 7:38 left to play.



