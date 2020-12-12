Syracuse scores over 100 points for the first time in nearly 4 years, as they trounce Boston College 101-63

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse men’s basketball team eclipsed the 100-point mark for the first time since February 1, 2017, as they defeated Boston College 101-63 Saturday afternoon.

Everyone dressed in Orange contributed to Saturday’s victory, as all five starters scored in double figures. Junior Alan Griffin led Syracuse in the scoring department for the third consecutive game, as he poured in 22 points against the Eagles Saturday.

Syracuse fans also had to be excited about the play they saw from sophomore point guard Joe Girard III. After struggling to start the season, Girard only missed two shots Saturday on his way to 17 points. Girard did most of his damage from long range Saturday, connecting on five three-pointers. The Glens Falls native also added five assists and five rebounds to his stat line Saturday.

In Buddy Boeheim’s return to the court after being forced to sit out the last three games due to an exposure to COVID-19, Boeheim scored 17 points, while shooting 7/13 from the field.

As a team, Syracuse put on a three-point shooting clinic Saturday. Against Boston College, Syracuse connected on 16 of 31 three-point attempts, a season high for the Orange.

The last time Syracuse scored over 100 points in a game was against N.C. State on February 1, 2017.

Saturday’s win was a great bounce back performance for the Orange, after they suffered their first loss of the season to Rutgers earlier in the week.

Against the 1-4 Eagles of Boston College, Syracuse jumped out to an early 13-5 lead and never looked back. The Orange’s lead seemingly continued to grow as the game went along Saturday. Syracuse’s 38-point victory against Boston College was their largest margin of victory in any conference game since the Orange joined the ACC in 2013.

Syracuse is now 4-1 on the season, and will take a quick break from ACC play with a game against the University of Buffalo next Saturday, December 19.