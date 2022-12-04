SOUTH BEND, IN. (WYSR-TV) – After almost two weeks, the Syracuse men’s basketball team found themselves back in the win column after defeating Notre Dame in the final seconds on the road 62-61.

This game was a back and forth battle from start to finish. SU senior center Jesse Edwards led all scorers at the half with 16 points and six rebounds. It was hard to stop Notre Dame’s Dane Goodwin. He knocked down 13 points for the Irish. ND was 8-for-18 from distance in the first half. The game was tied at 35 at the half.

Edwards continued to dominate for the Orange in the second half. He finished the day with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Joe Girard snapped out of his slump and added 20 points.

Notre Dame scored the last six points of the half to take a one point lead with just 26 seconds left. Judah Mintz was able to score on a nice baseline drive for the go-ahead shot. The Orange made a huge defensive stand to hold on to win in the closing seconds.

Syracuse improves to 4-4 and 1-0 in the ACC. SU will now return home to the JMA Wireless Dome for a six-game home stand, which starts off with Oakland on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Tip-off is slated for 6:00 p.m. and the matchup will stream live on the ACC Network.