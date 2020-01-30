Syracuse University already sold 31,000 tickets for Duke game

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University’s associate athletics director Anthony DiFino, confirmed that approximately 31,000 tickets have already been sold for the Syracuse men’s basketball game against the Duke Blue Devils.

Saturday’s game will be the fifth time Duke has visited the Carrier Dome since the Orange joined the ACC in the 2013-2014 season.

Orange fans set the on-campus attendance record for a college basketball game in their 2014 meeting with Duke when 35,466 fans packed the Dome.

Syracuse broke the record again in their 2019 match-up with Duke when 35,642 fans attended the game.

All four times Duke has played in the Carrier Dome since Syracuse joined the ACC, the game has drawn more than 30,000 fans. That trend should continue this Saturday.

The game between Syracuse and Duke tips off at 8 p.m., and if you’re not going to the game, it will be aired on ESPN.

