Syracuse women knock off South Dakota State in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament

SAN ANTONIO, TX (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse women opened the NCAA Tournament beating No. 9 seed South Dakota State 72-55.

All five Syracuse starters scored in double figures. Sophomore forward Emily Engstler led the way with 18 points, 12 rebounds, and six steals. Kiara Lewis added 14 points and five assists. Digna Strautmane chipped in 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Syracuse took an early nine-point lead in the first quarter. The Orange led by six at the break ending the half on a 12-3 run.

South Dakota State battled back in the third quarter. The Jackrabbits went on a 10-1 run to get within two at the end of three.

The 4th quarter was dominated by Syracuse. SU outscored South Dakota State 22-7 in the final quarter to pull away for the victory.

Syracuse advances to face #1 seed UConn in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.