Syracuse women’s basketball predicted to finish third in the ACC

FILE – In this Jan. 23, 2019, file photo, Syracuse’s Tiana Mangakahia dribbles down court in the second quarter of an NCAA basketball game against Miami in Syracuse, N.Y. Mangakahia is halfway through treatment for breast cancer and says she often wonders “Why me?” One of the top women’s basketball players in the country and a player who nearly elected to enter the WNBA draft, the star from Australia says the feedback from doctors has been good and she’ll receive more tests Friday updating the status of her recovery. (AP Photo/Nick Lisi, File)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The expectations are high for the Syracuse women’s basketball team in the 2020-21 season.

Syracuse has been picked to finish third in the ACC by the Blue Ribbon Panel and Head Coaches. The Blue Ribbon Panel also gave Syracuse two first place votes.

Returning graduate guard Tiana Mangakahia and senior guard Kiara Lewis were both selected to the Preseason All-ACC Team by both the Head Coaches and Blue Ribbon Panel.

Kamilla Cardoso, the top-recruit in program history, has also been picked to the ACC Newcomer Watch List by both the Blue Ribbon Panel and Head Coaches. Cardoso is the fifth ranked recruit in the country and leads SU’s fourth ranked recruiting class.

Lewis led the Orange in scoring last year with 17.3 points per game and was named to the All-ACC first team.

Mangakahia is making her return to the court after missing last year recovering from breast cancer. She received a waiver to return to Syracuse in October and has been practicing with the team in the preseason. Mangakahia is the all-time program leader in assists with 591.

Managakahia was named to the 20-player Nancy Liberman Award watch list on Monday. The award is given out annually to the nation’s top point guard.

The full preseason ACC honors are listed below.

Head Coaches & Blue Ribbon Panel Preseason Player of the Year

Dana Evans, Louisville, Sr., G

Head Coaches Preseason All-ACC Team

Taylor Soule, Boston College, Jr., F

Dana Evans, Louisville, Sr., G (12 Preseason Player of the Year Votes)

Janelle Bailey, North Carolina, Sr., C

Jakia Brown-Turner, NC State So., G

Elissa Cunane, NC State, Jr., C (3)

Kiara Lewis, Syracuse, Sr., G

Tiana Mangakahia, Syracuse, Gr., G

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech, So., C

Aisha Sheppard, Virginia Tech, Sr., G

Ivana Raca, Wake Forest, Sr., F

Head Coaches Newcomer Watch List

Hailey Van Lith, Louisville, Fr., G

Kianna Smith, Louisville, Jr., G

Deja Kelly, North Carolina, Fr., G

Maddy Westbeld, Notre Dame, Fr., F

Kamilla Cardoso, Syracuse, Fr., C

Head Coaches Predicted Order of Finish

Louisville (13 first-place votes) – 223

NC State (2) – 210

Syracuse – 193

North Carolina – 157

Georgia Tech – 146

Notre Dame – 138

Virginia Tech – 125

Florida State – 124

Boston College – 120

Miami – 99

Duke – 74

Wake Forest – 73

Clemson – 56

Pittsburgh – 37

Virginia – 25

Blue Ribbon Panel Preseason All-ACC Team (57 voters)

Taylor Soule, Boston College, Jr., F (3)

Dana Evans, Louisville, Sr., G (40)

Janelle Bailey, North Carolina, Sr., C

Elissa Cunane, NC State, Jr., C (11)

Sam Brunelle, Notre Dame, So., F

Kiara Lewis, Syracuse, Sr., G

Tiana Mangakahia, Syracuse, Gr., G (3)

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech, So., C

Aisha Sheppard, Virginia Tech, Sr., G

Ivana Raca, Wake Forest, Sr., F

() Indicates preseason player of the year votes

Blue Ribbon Panel Newcomer Watch List

Tiana England, Florida State, Gr., G

Hailey Van Lith, Louisville, Fr., G

Deja Kelly, North Carolina, Fr., G

Maddy Westbeld, Notre Dame, Fr., F

Kamilla Cardoso, Syracuse, Fr., C

Blue Ribbon Panel Predicted Order of Finish (57 voters)

Louisville (45 first-place votes) – 840 points

NC State (10) – 797 points

Syracuse (2) – 724 points

Notre Dame – 555 points

North Carolina – 547 points

Florida State – 516 points

Virginia Tech – 482 points

Boston College – 468 points

Georgia Tech – 452 points

Duke – 385 points

Miami – 359 points

Wake Forest – 258 points

Clemson – 183 points

Virginia – 149 points

Pitt – 125 points

() Indicates first-place votes

LATEST STORIES: