The Glen All-Access 2021

WATKINS GLEN, NY (WETM) – As NASCAR returns to the track that has been voted “Best NASCAR Track: we are bringing you a look that many don’t see at one of the road courses on the NASCAR circuit.

The Glen All-Access brings you information about Watkins Glen International Raceway with some history too.

About Watkins Glen International

Located within five hours and 300 miles of 25 percent of the U.S. population, Watkins Glen International is the premier road racing facility in North America, four times voted "Best NASCAR Track" by readers of USA Today.

2021 Watkins Glen International Schedule

May 21-23 – Ferrari Challenge North America

June 18-20 – SCCA Majors Super Tour

June 24-27 – IMSA Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen

July 1-2 – IMSA WeatherTech 240 at The Glen

July 9-11 – Masters & HSR Race Weekend

August 4-8 – NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen

September 9-12 – Hilliard U.S. Vintage Grand Prix

September 16-19 – GT World Challenge America

October 29-30 – Finger Lakes Beer Festival Presented by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

2021 Watkins Glen International NASCAR Weekend Schedule

August 6 – Clean Harbors 100 at The Glen – ARCA Menards Series Race

August 7 – United Rentals 167 at The Glen – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race

August 7 – Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200 – NASCAR Xfinity Series Race

August 8 – Go Bowling at The Glen – NASCAR Cup Series Race