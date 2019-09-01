Today on ABC50: NFL Films Documentary “A Lifetime of Sundays”

The NFL Films documentary “A Lifetime of Sundays,” which profiles the matriarchs of four American football families, will air on ABC50, SUNDAY, SEPT. 1 from 3:30-5:00pm EDT.

As part of the celebration of the National Football League’s 100th season and to champion the women who have played an integral role in its history, the 90-minute film offers an unprecedented look at the history of the NFL through the eyes of four iconic female owners: Virginia Halas McCaskey (Chicago Bears), Martha Ford (Detroit Lions), Patricia Rooney (Pittsburgh Steelers) and Norma Hunt (Kansas City Chiefs).

Affectionately known as the “Fab Four of Football,” the four famously private women came together for the first time to discuss the history of the game from their unique perspective. What ties them together is not just their colorful memories and the competitive friendship they have shared, but their incredible love of the game.

The illuminating film, which includes intimate first-hand interviews, anecdotes from players, coaches and family members, and rarely seen archival footage, takes viewers inside the personal and professional lives of these extraordinary women who have had front row seats as pro football has grown from humble roots into a celebrated American institution and the country’s most popular sport.

“‘A Lifetime of Sundays’ is a special film that shines a light on four remarkable women who have had an enormous impact on the NFL, yet remain relatively unknown to many fans,” said Connor Schell, executive vice president, Content, ESPN. “We are thrilled to share their story as an important part of the NFL’s 100 years.” “A Lifetime of Sundays” is narrated by Academy Award® winner Regina King and co-executive produced by Julie Haddon, Jane Skinner Goodell and 11-time Emmy® Award winner Bill McCullough and NFL Films.

“The NFL’s centennial season is the perfect opportunity for us to tell compelling stories about this great game, and these four extraordinary women – whose lives have been defined by football – generously gave us unprecedented access sharing their deep and passionate connections to the NFL. Through their eyes, we are able to bring to life an important part of NFL history that has previously not been told,” said Julie Haddon, the NFL’s senior vice president of Global Brand and Consumer Marketing. “These women have blazed a trail, helping to shape their clubs, their communities and the League, inspiring generations of women to come.”