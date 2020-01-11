Top-ranked UConn bounces back from loss, routs Houston 91-51

Houston’s KeAsja Peace (22) fouls Connecticut’s Olivia Nelson-Ododa (20) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Megan Walker scored 22 points and Christyn Willimas had 21 as top-ranked UConn responded to its first loss of the season with a 91-51 rout of Houston on Saturday.

Crystal Dangerfield (17 points) and Olivia Nelson-Ododa (13) also hit double figures for the Huskies (13-1, 4-0 American), who have gone 975 games over 27 years without losing twice in a row.

Dorian Branch scored 13 points to lead Houston (8-9, 1-2), which has lost three of its last four games.

The Huskies have never lost in the American Athletic Conference and won their 106th straight regular-season conference game and 124th when tournament games are included. They made it clear early they would not be threatened in this one.

Nelson-Ododa, who went 0 of 8 from the floor in Thursday’s 74-58 loss to Baylor, opened the scoring with a strong move to the basket and the Huskies ran out to a 16-0 lead, capped by a 3-pointer from the baseline by Williams.

The Cougars missed their first 12 shots and it was 25-2 after a quarter, 44-21 at the half ad 72-34 after three quarters.

UConn, which shot 29 percent against Baylor and had just eight assists, was much more efficient on offense against the Cougars. The Huskies had 22 assists on 34 baskets and hit 54% of their shots. They were especially effective in the paint, outscoring the Cougars 42-30, including 16-6 on the fast break and 18-7 on second-chance points.

The Huskies also dominated on the boards, grabbing 43 rebounds to Houston’s 29.

BIG PICTURE

Houston: Falls to 0-9 all-time against UConn. The Cougars are now 5-7 since Jasmyne Harris, who was averaging just under 15 points a game, left the team in November.

UConn: The Huskies last lost two in a row back in March of 1993, falling to Providence, 87-73 in the Big East Tournament, and to Louisville, 74-41 in the NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT

Houston has a week off before continuing a three-game road swing with games at East Carolina on Jan. 19 and Cincinnati on Jan. 22.

UConn heads out on a two-game road trip with stops at Memphis on Tuesday and UCF on Thursday.

