SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Syracuse graduate student Meaghan Tyrrell is the ACC Attacker of the Year, while senior Delaney Sweitzer is the conference Goalkeeper of the Year. The women’s lacrosse year-end awards, which were chosen by a vote of the league’s head coaches, were announced by the ACC on Wednesday, May 3.

Tyrrell leads the nation in points with 96 and ranks second in points per game, averaging 5.33 per contest. She earned All-ACC First Team honors and was selected to the ACC All-Tournament Team. The Mt. Sinai, N.Y. native was a two-time IWLCA and ACC Offensive Player of the Week. She recorded five or more points in 11 games this season on her way to becoming Syracuse’s all-time points leader.

Sweitzer has started every game in goal for the Orange and has posted a 9.42 goals-against average and a .509 save percentage. She leads the ACC and ranks ninth in the nation in save percentage (.509), while her 3.72 ground balls per game lead the league and rank third nationally. In addition, Sweitzer leads the conference in saves (164) and saves per game (9.11). Sweitzer, a native of Hatfield, Pa., earned All-ACC First Team honors and was a five-time ACC Defensive Player of the Week honoree. She recorded 10 or more saves in seven contests.

Syracuse (16-2) earned a share of the ACC regular-season title with an 8-1 league record. The Orange learn their NCAA Tournament fate on Sunday, May 7 at 9 p.m. when the show airs on ESPNU.