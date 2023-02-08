GREENSBORO, N.C. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse graduate student Meaghan Tyrrell and senior Emma Tyrrell have been selected to the women’s lacrosse Preseason All-ACC Team in a vote by the head coaches.

The Orange were picked to finish third in the preseason coaches poll. Syracuse earned one first-place vote and 85 points. Defending national champion North Carolina is the preseason favorite as it earned seven first-place votes and 92 points. Last year’s national runner-up, Boston College, also earned a first-place vote and 86 points for second place. Duke (65 pts.) was picked fourth, followed by Notre Dame (64 pts.), Virginia (58 pts.) and Virginia Tech (36 pts.). Louisville came in at No. 8 with 27 points, followed by Pittsburgh (23 pts.) and Clemson (14 pts.).

Meaghan Tyrrell was one of the leading scorers in the nation a year ago when she finished sixth in goals 978) and seventh in points (111). She became just the third player in program history to record 100 or more points in a season twice during her career. Tyrrell recorded four or more goals in 13 of 21 games in 2022.

Emma Tyrrell ranked third on the team in points with 50 (30 g, 20 a) despite playing in just 12 games last season. She scored three or more goals in four contests, including a season-high five against Temple. Tyrrell recorded a career-high 64 draw controls, which ranked second on the squad.

Syracuse is coming off a 15-6 record last season when it advanced to the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals. Orange, which are ranked No. 5 in the preseason ILWomen/IWLCA poll, open the 2023 season on Saturday, February 11 against No. 4 Northwestern at the JMA Wireless Dome at 12 p.m. Season and individual game tickets are available at Cuse.com/tickets.