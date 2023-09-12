UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — A Utica City FC fan favorite has hung up his cleats for good.

Captain and midfielder Bo Jelovac has announced his retirement on Monday, September 11, according to a post on his Facebook page. In the post, Jelovac thanked the fans for their support, as well as his wife Dimitra, saying, “She was so amazing during this journey and without her love and support, I definitely wouldn’t be able to play for this long.”

Jelovac played eight seasons for Utica City FC and their predecessor, the Syracuse Silver Knights, participating in 167 games and scoring 187 points. He was the captain for all four seasons the team has been in Utica, leading them to five playoff berths.

“I was very proud to be a captain and a leader on the field,” Jelovac said in his farewell post.

Last season, Jelovac tied a career high in points with 21 as he led Utica City FC to a playoff spot. He also leading the team from a 3-0 deficit after one quarter, scoring the team’s first goal to knock off the Kansas City Comets on Monday, April 10.

Before his time at UCFC, Jelovac played in 35 games at the University of Albany, scoring 12 goals in 35 appearances for the Great Danes.

In his retirement post, Jelovac also credited coaches Ryan Hall and current UCFC head coach Hewerton Moreira, but also thanked another team — one that Utica City fans might not have expected.

“I didn’t want to say this, but I have to say thank you to the Baltimore Blast organization for being a great competitor these last ten years,” Jelovac said in his farewell post. “Had you not been in the league, I would probably have a few rings.”