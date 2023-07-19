Burlington, VT – The University of Vermont announced the firing Tuesday of Men’s Hockey coach Todd Woodcroft. The school says it followed an investigation into “inappropriate text messages with a UVM student on multiple occasions.” The University did not elaborate on the specifics of the messages or provide any details on the student who received them.

UVM says Woodcroft has been relieved of his duties, effective immediately. Assistant Coach Steve Wiedler was named interim head coach for the upcoming season.

UVM Director of Athletics Jeff Schulman provided the following statement:



“The University of Vermont Athletic Department has high expectations for the conduct of our coaches and all involved with our department. After reviewing the findings of an investigation conducted by UVM’s Office of Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity that was completed this week, it is clear that Coach Woodcroft failed to meet those expectations. The specific conduct leading to the investigation involved inappropriate text messages with a UVM student on multiple occasions that failed to maintain professional boundaries. Earlier today, I met with the Men’s Hockey team to inform them of my decision and to introduce Steve Wiedler as interim head coach for the 2023-2024 season. The team and I have tremendous confidence in Coach Wiedler’s ability to successfully lead our program. He has played a major role in the recruitment and development of our current players and will step into this important role with the full support of our team and his Athletic Department colleagues.”

Woodcroft was the fifth head coach in UVM history, hired in April 2020. In three seasons with the Catamounts, he compiled a record of 20 wins, 55 losses and 9 ties. Prior to coming to UVM, he was Assistant Coach with the Winnipeg Jets. We have reached out to Woodcroft for comment.