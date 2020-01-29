WATCH: SU Head Coach Jim Boeheim addresses the media following loss at Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse had their five-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday night falling at Clemson 71-70.

The loss drops Syracuse to 13-8 overall (6-4 in the ACC).

Hear what SU head coach Jim Boeheim had to say following the loss by clicking on the video player above.

