Watch: SU head coach Quentin Hillsman talks about win over South Dakota State

AUSTIN, TX (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse women’s basketball team advances to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after beating South Dakota State 72-55.

SU junior guard Emily Engstler lead the way with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Kiara Lewis added 14 points and five assists. Digna Strautmane added 13points and 10 rebounds.

Syracuse will face No. 1 seed UConn in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

