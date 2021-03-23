Syracuse women’s season comes to an end, falling to #1 ranked UConn

SAN ANTONIO, TX – MARCH 23: The University of Connecticut takes on the Syracuse University during the second round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament held at Alamodome on March 23, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos)

SAN ANTONIO, Tx. (WSYR-TV) — For the third time in the last five years, the Connecticut Huskies have ended Syracuse’s run in the NCAA Tournament. UConn, the top-ranked team in the country, defeated Syracuse in the Second Round 83-47 on Tuesday night.

Kamilla Cardoso kept the Orange close in the first quarter, scoring 8 of Syracuse’s first 10 points. Connecticut closed the 2nd quarter on a 20-7 run, taking a 41-26 lead into halftime. The second half was all UConn. The Huskies outscored Syracuse 42-18 in the second half.

Tiana Mangakahia wraps up her storied career at Syracuse with seven points and three assists.

Connecticut was led by freshman Paige Bueckers, who poured in a game-high 20 points, adding five rebounds, and four assists.

Syracuse concludes its season at 15-9.

