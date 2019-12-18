Watertown Rapids add St. Lawrence County arm to pitching staff

(Watertown, NY) – 2019 graduate of Ogdensburg Free Academy (OFA) and current St. Lawrence University (SLU) Saints pitcher Ethan Baldwin has signed with the Watertown Rapids for the 2020 season. Baldwin will become the first St. Lawrence County native to play for the Rapids.

Baldwin completed a historic season at OFA in 2019, collecting many accolades including Watertown Daily Times All-North Northern Athletic Conference MVP, Northern Athletic Conference Central Division MVP, 7-News – Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for May 24th, and the 2019 Jim Pinkerton Memorial Award presented by the Northern New York Umpires Board. These awards were the result of an impressive stat line for Baldwin on the mound. The right-hander tossed 51 innings, earning a 7-1 record on the season with 126 strikeouts and an earned run average of 0.68. What pegged Baldwin as one of the best pitchers to come out of Section X were his three perfect games and four no-hitters during his senior campaign.

Growing up roughly 60 miles from the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds in Watertown, Baldwin relishes the opportunity of playing summer collegiate baseball close to home. “I’m looking forward to a successful year that will allow me to further my career and help me reach my goal of playing at the highest level,” said Baldwin. “I’m excited to play close enough that my family can attend games easily.”

Entering his freshman season at SLU, Baldwin looks to be a force for the Saints and in the Liberty League. Saints’ Head Coach Peter Hoy, who played professionally in the Boston Red Sox organization from 1989-1993 and appeared in the MLB in 1992 has high expectations for the hard-throwing freshman. “Ethan is a very determined and dedicated baseball player,” Hoy said. “He has worked hard since the day he arrived on campus and we expect great things from him.” Hoy also was the Pitching Coach at LeMoyne College from 1997-2009 before taking the helm at SLU. “Summer is a great time to develop as a pitcher,” Hoy added. “Playing in Watertown is a great opportunity. It will help him gain the experience necessary to improve and become a successful college pitcher.”

The Rapids play a 48-game regular season schedule in the 13-team Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (PGCBL) over 62 days. The PGCBL is one the premier summer collegiate leagues in the country, attracting consistent talent from all levels and from all over the country. Baldwin is the eighth player announced by the Rapids for the 2020 season. To this point, four players come from NCAA Division I programs, one from Division II, and now three from Division III. “The opportunity to play against tougher competition and learn from a diverse coaching and pitching staff helped me to make the decision to play for the Rapids,” Baldwin added. “I’m excited to further improve all facets of my game and contribute to my new team.”

“We’re thrilled Ethan chose the Rapids for the upcoming season,” Rapids’ General Manager Brandon Noble said. “It’s a plus that we were able to draw from St. Lawrence County for the first time, especially with the caliber of player Ethan is. Ogdensburg has a strong baseball history, so we’re confident Ethan will fit well with our diverse roster.”

