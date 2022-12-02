SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team is on the road Saturday to take on Notre Dame.
Tip-off is at Noon Saturday in South Bend, Indiana.
The game can be seen on ESPN2.
The highlight can be seen on NewsChannel 9.
by: Dave Longley
Posted:
Updated:
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team is on the road Saturday to take on Notre Dame.
Tip-off is at Noon Saturday in South Bend, Indiana.
The game can be seen on ESPN2.
The highlight can be seen on NewsChannel 9.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now