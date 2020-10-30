Where to Watch: SU versus Wake Forest

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 1-5 Syracuse Orange will take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-2) on Saturday inside the Carrier Dome. Kick-off is set for 12 p.m.
The game can be seen on the ACC Network.
|PROVIDER
|TV CHANNEL
|DirecTV
|612
|Verizon
|571 (HD)
|Spectrum
|388
|Dish Network
|402
|New Visions
|80 (SD) and 780 (HD)
You can listen to the game on WTKW (FM 99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM 1200/1440.
LATEST STORIES:
- Study: 1 to 2 million tons of US plastic trash goes astray
- Second study testing a COVID-19 antibody drug reports setback
- Harris target of more misinformation than Pence, data shows
- Ohio family using slingshot to pass out trick-or-treat candy
- Walmart puts guns, ammunition back on display at US stores