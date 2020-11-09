Who are the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – There are a handful of NFL teams at the top of the “futures” bets for the Super Bowl this season, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers lead the way. Jeff Stoneback, Director of Trading for BetMGM talked to Ron Futrell of 8NewsNow about the latest odds.
The Raiders are longshots (50 to 1) to win the Super Bowl, but following their thrilling win over the Chargers, that number is likely to drop.
