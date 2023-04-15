SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Andrew Wiggins is set to return to the court for Golden State for the first time in more than two months when the defending champion Warriors open the playoffs against the Sacramento Kings.

Coach Steve Kerr said that Wiggins will be active for Game 1 of the first-round series on Saturday night after missing the final 25 games of the regular season to deal with an undisclosed family matter. Kerr gave no details on how he plans to use Wiggins.

Wiggins rejoined the team earlier this month and has been practicing for a little more than a week. Now he is set to get back onto the court for a game for the first time since Feb. 13.

The Warriors supported Wiggins during his long absence and are excited to have him back as a key piece for the postseason.

Wiggins played a big part in Golden State’s championship run last season, averaging 16.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in the playoffs, while also playing a key defensive role.

He signed a four-year contract extension in October to be a long-term fit for the Warriors but played only 37 games all season. He missed three with left foot soreness, 10 more because of a strained adductor in his right thigh, seven games with a non-COVID illness and then the final 25 games for the family matter.

He averaged 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in the regular season.

“We’re not to expect him to be rusty,” Kings coach Mike Brown said. “We’re not expecting any thing less than what he’s been bringing to the table when he’s played this year. … We expect him to come ready to play.”

