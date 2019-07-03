Wimbledon Glance: Federer, Serena to play on No. 1 Court

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — A quick look at Wimbledon:

LOOKAHEAD TO THURSDAY

Roger Federer will be up against a player who wasn’t even 1 year old when the eight-time champion made his debut at Wimbledon in 1999. The 37-year-old Federer faces Jay Clarke, a 20-year-old Briton who is playing in his first Grand Slam tournament after being given a wild-card entry. The biggest challenge for Federer may be that the second-round match will be played on No. 1 Court, which hasn’t been as friendly to him as Centre Court. Federer lost his only match on that court last year, falling in a five-setter to Kevin Anderson in the quarterfinals, and has said the windier conditions there don’t suit his game. He won’t be the only star attraction on No. 1 Court, though, as Serena Williams then plays Kaja Juvan there. Rafael Nadal faces Nick Kyrgios in the marquee matchup on Centre Court. Andy Murray also makes his debut at this year’s tournament when he and doubles partner Pierre-Hugues Herbert take on Marius Copil and Ugo Humbert.

THURSDAY’S FORECAST

Partly cloudy. High of 77 degrees Fahrenheit (25 degrees Celsius).

WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER

Partly cloudy. High of 75 degrees Fahrenheit (24 degrees Celsius).

WEDNESDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Men’s first round: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat Denis Kudla 6-3, 6-2, 6-2; No. 4 Kevin Anderson beat Janko Tipsarevic 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-4; No. 19 Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Corentin Moutet 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2; Reilly Opelka beat No. 22 Stan Wawrinka 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 6-4, 8-6.

Women’s first round: No. 3 Karolina Pliskova beat Monica Puig 6-0, 6-4; No. 7 Simona Halep beat Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-3, 4-6, 6-2; Danielle Collins beat No. 12 Anastasija Sevastova 4-6, 6-4, 6-3; Cori Gauff beat Magdalena Rybarikova 6-3, 6-3.

STAT OF THE DAY

12 – The number of minutes it took Novak Djokovic to take a 4-0 lead in the first set against Denis Kudla.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Are you kidding? My whole childhood.” – Victoria Azarenka on whether she had to sacrifice anything to become a top tennis player.

