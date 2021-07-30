Yankees acquire pitcher Heaney from Angels: reports

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Andrew Heaney throws to a Minnesota Twins batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MIAMI — The New York Yankees have acquired Los Angeles Angels starter Andrew Heaney, adding a pitcher after making two big trades for sluggers.

The Yankees got the 30-year-old lefty and cash for minor league right-handers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero.

New York began the day at 53-48, fourth in the AL wild-card race for two spots.

As Friday’s trade deadline approached, the Yankees got All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo from Texas and star first baseman Anthony Rizzo from the Chicago Cubs.

Heaney was 6-7 with a 5.27 ERA in 18 starts for the Angels this year. He is 30-36 with a 4.57 ERA in eight seasons with Miami and Los Angeles.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats