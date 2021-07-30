Yankees acquire pitcher Heaney from Angels: reports

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Andrew Heaney throws to a Minnesota Twins batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MIAMI — The New York Yankees have acquired Los Angeles Angels starter Andrew Heaney, adding a pitcher after making two big trades for sluggers.

The Yankees got the 30-year-old lefty and cash for minor league right-handers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero.

New York began the day at 53-48, fourth in the AL wild-card race for two spots.

As Friday’s trade deadline approached, the Yankees got All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo from Texas and star first baseman Anthony Rizzo from the Chicago Cubs.

Heaney was 6-7 with a 5.27 ERA in 18 starts for the Angels this year. He is 30-36 with a 4.57 ERA in eight seasons with Miami and Los Angeles.