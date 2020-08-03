Keith Snyder, owner of S & R Automotive, LLC is an ASE master certified technician. He has been in the automotive industry for last 30 years. We are a family owned and operated business.



S & R was established in 2015. We do all aspects of auto repair on foreign and domestic vehicles as well as medium duty trucks. We also do wheel alignments and AC work, Vehicle, Motorcycle and Trailer Inspections and Tires. We offer towing services and 24 hour emergency repairs. We will soon be licensed as a U-Haul dealer.

With our expanded business, we have added 5 full time technicians to service our customers.



Our hours are Monday through Friday 7 am – 5 pm and

Saturday 8 am – 1 pm​​

Reviews



“Awesome people and so helpful and friendly.” – Jessica

“You have provided great service every time we’ve needed it! Very friendly too” – Robin

“Had my windshield wiper fluid hose break. Went to the shop on Saturday morning and while they were very busy managed to get me in and fix the problem in 10 minutes for 10 dollars. Very friendly people. Will go back again and recommend them for anyone in need of an automotive repair. Thank you S and R!” – Rob

“Wonderful people who care about their customers and do good honest work!!! They went above and beyond to help us get our Jeep back on the road quick.” – Michelle

“Great and honest service! Keith and Mary are truly great people! Very honest and caring people!! highly recommend for All your Automotive and Big Rig needs as well!!!” – Dan

