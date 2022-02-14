Skip to content
MaineDOT hard hat discovered 3,300 miles away in …
Top Strange News Headlines
Typo sends drivers in Florida to Trump 2024 merch …
NOAA: Sea levels rising at fastest rate in 3,000 …
Senators introduce online safety bill for kids, puts …
Teen charged with sexual misconduct in incident that …
Death Valley Haboob – Video by Chris Attrell – 2/15/2022
More than half of young women have poor heart health …
7-Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
7 Day Forecast
Wednesday
43°
/
42°
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
0%
43°
42°
Thursday
48°
/
15°
Rain/Wind
Rain/Wind
99%
48°
15°
Friday
19°
/
9°
AM Snow Showers
AM Snow Showers
56%
19°
9°
Saturday
27°
/
4°
AM Snow/Wind
AM Snow/Wind
77%
27°
4°
Sunday
38°
/
33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
5%
38°
33°
Monday
43°
/
25°
PM Rain/Snow Showers
PM Rain/Snow Showers
40%
43°
25°
Tuesday
36°
/
26°
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix
58%
36°
26°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
43°
7 PM
Showers/Wind
51%
43°
43°
8 PM
Few Showers/Wind
40%
43°
43°
9 PM
Showers/Wind
39%
43°
43°
10 PM
Showers/Wind
46%
43°
44°
11 PM
Few Showers/Wind
43%
44°
44°
12 AM
Cloudy/Wind
24%
44°
44°
1 AM
Showers/Wind
42%
44°
45°
2 AM
Showers/Wind
58%
45°
45°
3 AM
Light Rain/Wind
70%
45°
45°
4 AM
Rain/Wind
84%
45°
44°
5 AM
Rain/Wind
95%
44°
44°
6 AM
Rain/Wind
95%
44°
44°
7 AM
Rain/Wind
94%
44°
44°
8 AM
Rain/Wind
94%
44°
45°
9 AM
Rain
99%
45°
46°
10 AM
Rain
99%
46°
46°
11 AM
Rain
99%
46°
47°
12 PM
Rain
94%
47°
48°
1 PM
Rain
94%
48°
48°
2 PM
Rain
98%
48°
48°
3 PM
Rain
99%
48°
46°
4 PM
Rain
99%
46°
46°
5 PM
Rain
100%
46°
45°
6 PM
Rain
100%
45°
Trending Stories
Jefferson County resident dies due to COVID-19
Retired Watertown Detective Thomas Strejlau dies
Clayton figure skater wins gold at Empire State Games
Gouverneur Police seeking assistance identifying …
Central Square man dies in fatal Oswego County crash
Canada eases traveler COVID-19 testing requirements
Ice Fishing Derby on Lake Bonaparte February 19
Heuvelton BOE addresses photo involving racial slur
DEC rangers assist with multiple snowmobile accidents
North Country Weather: February 16, 2022
See more...
