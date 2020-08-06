Reviews

“Amazing cupcakes and the cinnamon rolls are out of this world. my step dad works up in the Watertown fort drum area and he brought some over to me and my bf And the cinnamon rolls are great hot or cold. The cupcakes are phenomenal amazing and so perfectly balanced. all of the baked goods are nice and moist and just overall I would travel over an hour just to get her baked goods Worth every penny.” – Katie

“Everything from sweet confections is amazing ! We have tried cupcakes , cinnamon rolls , the best banana pudding you will ever have , and cookies . Everything is phenomenal and you can’t go wrong !” – Markki

“Thanks so much for a super last minute order of gluten free cupcakes to accommodate my friends. they were amazing and I appreciate you also taking the time to meet me to deliver them!” – Rachel

“If you love yourself and love cinnamon rolls, stop by and enjoy the best cinnamon roll I’ve ever had! Also, the ladies are pretty amazing and always have a smile on their faces!!!” – Jessica

“All her goodies are delicious!!! You have to try her Key Lime Cookies, Hummingbird Cake, and Cinnamon Rolls!!!! Amazing!!! She’s a beautiful person who always has a smile for you!!” – Rebecca

Contact Sweet Confections