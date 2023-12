The Crystal is Watertown’s oldest restaurant, serving countless generations of Northern New Yorkers, and it remains a thriving piece of old Watertown today. Owned and operated by the Dephtereos family, they’ve been at the Crystal since 1928, and things are much the same as they were decades ago, from the menus, to the low prices, to the specialty cocktails, to the charm of the past. Step back into the grace and beauty of old Watertown at the Crystal Restaurant.