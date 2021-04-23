Inside NY Baseball: Mets’ Triple A affiliate’s new stadium; A look at the week ahead for both teams

(WTNH)– Now for the answer to our trivia question. Shea Stadium and the old Yankee Stadium both closed in 2008. Which two players hit the last home run in each park?

Jose Molina was the last to homer in Yankee Stadium. He was the Yankees catcher. Dan Uggla hit the last home run at Shea Stadium. He played for the Florida Marlins at the time. Carlos Beltran hit the last Met homer there earlier in the same game.

If you feel like taking a road trip to check out the Mets stars of tomorrow, how about a ride to Syracuse. The Triple A affiliate opens the season on May 4th and as Mario Sacco tells us in the video above, the new stadium has plenty of fan friendly perks.

Let’s take a look at the week ahead for both teams.

First the Yankees, the eight game road trip continues with tomorrows series finale in Cleveland. Then the Yankees go to Baltimore for four big games with the Orioles and then our back home for a weekend series against the Detroit Tigers.

As for the Mets, the series finale against the Nationals tomorrow, off day on Monday, then the Red Sox come to town for two games, which should be fun. Off day Thursday and then back on the road for another series with the Philadelphia Phillies.

A good stretch of games for both teams.