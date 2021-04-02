Inside NY Baseball: Yankee Aaron Judge not taking team for granted

(WTNH)– Heading into this season, the Yankees are clearly the team to beat in the American league. But stranger things have happened over the years.

Yankees Right Fielder Aaron Judge says he’s not taking any team for granted this year. We have the story in the video above.

And remember, this is a Yankee team that has had trouble staying healthy the last couple seasons.

Dom Amore spent 12 years as the Yankee beat writer for the Hartford Courant. He’s been named the Connecticut Sportswriter of The Year five times. He discusses some of the challenges the Yankees are facing in the 2021 season also in the video above.