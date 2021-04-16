The Mustard Seed

A family owned and operated business since 1997, Scott, Kelly, and now Ryan, our son, are as committed today to our community as we were in 1997.

Fast forward 21 years, we now have 15 staff members to help us in our daily operations. This includes our retail store and the fresh food café. Our mission is to serve the community with a friendly knowledgeable staff.

We have ongoing training to answer most questions on supplements, diets, health and beauty care. We offer a full shopping experience to include organic and natural foods, bulk coffees, teas and much more. For your convenience, enjoy our new online shopping portal!

Stop in to see our full grocery and supplement selection and enjoy a fresh lunch! We offer made to order sandwiches, salads, paninis, smoothies and more! Plus we have daily self service soups & hot specials along with our grab & go cooler. Check out our made to order cafe menu or give us a call to see what our daily specials are!