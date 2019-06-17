We opened our family owned business August 2013. We strive to provide you with medical and nursing uniforms, medical instruments, supplies, accessories and nursing shoes from the most well-known manufacturers in the healthcare industry. Our focus has and always will be offering you the best products and selection at the best prices. With our educated and friendly customer service staff, we do everything in our power to assure you a pleasant shopping experience. Our retail store is located in Watertown, New York. We opened our store to fill the void of much needed professional clothing in Northern New York. Our hours are: Monday-Friday 10-7, Saturday 10-6, and Sunday 11-3. We carry a wide variety of name brand scrubs, Barco, Grey’s Anatomy, Cherokee, Dickies, Tooniforms, Med Couture, Koi, WonderWink, Carhartt, Littmann, Dickies Chef, HeartSoul, Dansko and more. We carry both men and women scrubs. We sell xxs-5xl, petite and tall sizes. In addition to scrubs we carry accessories such as lanyards and ID holders, scissors, blood pressure cuffs, stethoscope, mugs, and water bottles. Our customers include, individuals, clinics, hospitals, dental and medical offices, veterinary offices, physical therapy facilities, schools, nursing homes, chefs, wait staff, and more.

To help fulfill the needs of our customers we are happy to offer layaway. The terms are 10% down at the time of purchase with full payment due within two months. We accept gently used scrubs as trade-ins. In return for the trade-ins, you will receive a discount off your next purchase. The Scrub Hub continues to sell used scrubs at a discounted price as well as a large clearance rack full of name brand scrubs. Group orders are always welcomed. Special discounts can be given to offices or groups that would like to place a special order through The Scrub Hub. Embroidery is also an option, it can be placed on scrubs, jackets and coats. Please call the store for pricing.

Should you have any questions please call (315)-785-5500. Our customer service staff is waiting to help you with your order. Orders can be shipped throughout the United State or the order can be picked up at the store. Thanks for shopping with us! We look forward to serving your needs both now and in the future.



Reviews

“I went in there the other day for my first time to get scrubs and shoes for nursing, and I just want to say that I received amazing service! The two ladies working were so wonderful and helpful! They helped me find the exact scrubs I needed and we’re so patient with me and helpful when it came to picking out my shoes! I would recommend this store to everybody!” -Celeste

“Could not have been happier about my whole experience today at ScrubHub. Excellent service and quality products! Thank you!” -Nancy

“I went in today because I start clinicals tommorrow and my scrub too fits horribly on me that I was given in school. The lady there I think her name was Bonnie was so helpful and patient choosing different styles for me and making sure it would be comfortable! I needed a pen light as we’ll and she led me to a cute pink one with flowers. Overall great service and good selection. Thank you so much!” -Stephanie

“Very friendly and helpful staff. They helped me find a top for my ER job and new pants that are long enough and functional enough for RN school (unlike the ones we had to purchase that didn’t fit). Never had such great service at a scrub shop (prices were great too!). Too bad I’m from out of town or I wouldn’t go anywhere else. ” -Cecelia

“Absolutely fell in love with this store! Very excellent prices and service! Will defiantly be coming back and telling people how great it was!” -Ashley