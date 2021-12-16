Thornhill Health Managing Services

Our focus is to provide services for people in need that have traumatic brain injuries, such as helping with establishing in-home care, housing, transportation, medical referrals and more.

We provide:

Support and services to assist individuals with disabilities and seniors toward successful inclusion in the community

Information and guidance for TBI and Nursing Home transition wavier service support

Information on waivers and contact information for eligibility

Located in Ogdensburg, we provided services in St. Lawrence, Jefferson, Lewis, Franklin, Clinton, Essex, Hamilton, Warren, Washington, Fulton, Montgomery, Herkimer, Oneida, and Oswego counties, along with the Syracuse region.

Contact Us:

Shannon Furgison-Thornhill: Co-Owner/CEO/Service Coordinator, BSN

Christina Thornhill-Co-Owner/Service Coordinator, CBIS, MHCA

Phone: 315-244-6404

Hours: 8am-5pm, Monday-Friday