1 dead after car drives into building, fire breaks out in Livingston County

The Leicester Fire Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a crash and fire on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (News 8 Photo/ERIC SCHEDLBAUER)

LEICESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is dead after a car went into a building and a fire broke out in Leicester on Tuesday.

Happening now in Leicester a car into a building with a fire in the building. No confirmation on the driver status stay with @News_8 for more updates. pic.twitter.com/WcOB8ssdpL — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) October 27, 2020

The driver of the car was confirmed dead on Tuesday morning, but it isn’t clear if there were any other people in the car or building. The cause of the crash is still unknown at this time.

Please avoid the area of the Cuylerville curve in Leicester while we investigate a car into a building. Several fire departments are on scene combatting a structure fire. Media staging will be Boyd Park with a briefing at 0900. @LivCoSheriffs — Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty (@theLivCoSheriff) October 27, 2020

The Livingston County Sheriff Tom Dougherty tweeted to avoid the area “of the Cuylerville curve,” while deputies investigate. According to officials, it is likely the roads will be closed all day while they investigate.

