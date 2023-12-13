FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) – The 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry) is scheduled to welcome home its “Alpine Warrior” Soldiers after a nine-month deployment to the U.S. Army European Command’s area of responsibility, primarily Romania and Poland, in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

Families will be reunited with their loved ones Dec. 8, but a second flight is scheduled to land tomorrow. While deployed, Task Force Mountain conducted 137 total engagements throughout Europe and the Caucasus region, which included 10 NATO corps- / division-level engagements, 24 division-level warfighting mentorship events, 42 individual and collective training events, and 53 meetings and conferences to increase Allied capacity to fight from the division level to the individual level.

Examples of these engagements include training with Finland, which focused on the development of a Finnish Army Joint Air Ground Integration-like capability; a theater exercise in conjunction with the Romanian Land Component Command and multinational enablers tied to regional response plans; and Battle Staff training focused on building division- to platoon-level warfighting capacity.

Operation Atlantic Resolve provides rotational deployments of combat-credible forces to Europe to show U.S. commitment to NATO while building readiness, increasing interoperability, and enhancing the bonds between ally and partner militaries.