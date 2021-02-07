2 dead after wrong-way crash on highway

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) -Two people have died after an accident that happened Friday night.

Binghamton New York State Police responded to a report of a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction on State Route 17.

Around 11:20 p.m., troopers found a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction that crashed into another vehicle head-on.

The investigation showed a 50-year-old male from Hallstead, PA, was driving a 2011 Kia Sorento traveling west in the eastbound lanes. He struck a 2005 GMC Yukon head-on.

The GMC Yukon was driven by a 27-year-old female from Windsor, N.Y. That vehicle also had a 29-year-old male passenger and three children, ages 1, 3, and 4, who were in the backseat.

According to state troopers, the woman in the Yukon attempted to avoid the car but was hit head-on by the Kia.

The impact spun her vehicle and caused it to strike the guardrail. The Kia Sorento rolled but ended up right side up, ejecting the driver.

A third vehicle, driven by a 28-year-old male, was struck by some of the debris from the crash.

When troopers arrived, a woman who identified herself as a healthcare worker cared for the man driving the Kia Sorento until Broome ambulance crews arrived. He was transported to Wilson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The passenger inside the GMC Yukon was able to get himself out of the vehicle along with the three children. The female driver was extricated by Five Mile Point Fire Company and transported to Wilson Hospital. She later died of her injuries.

Two of the children, ages 3 and 4, suffered bleeding to the head and face. The passenger and the one-year-old child were not injured. All were transported to Wilson Hospital for evaluation.

The driver of the Hyundai Elantra was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation. Names will not be released until proper notifications are made to family members.